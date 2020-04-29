View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

Booysens informal settlement residents finally get food parcels

There have been two days of protests over the issue of food parcels, with residents of the area clashing with police.

Food parcels were distributed to resident of Booysens informal settlement on 29 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Food parcels were distributed to resident of Booysens informal settlement on 29 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
42 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Food parcels finally arrived at the troubled Booysens informal settlement in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.

It’s been two days of protests over the issue of food parcels, with residents of the area clashing with police - who used rubber bullets to disperse them.

Angry residents were back on the streets earlier on Wednesday demanding their share of food parcels promised to distressed communities in Gauteng.

Calm returned after community leaders assured disgruntled residents that their demands were being attended to.

Later in the afternoon, acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi arrived with a truck of food parcels.

“The numbers are huge, and we don’t have capacity to distribute, but also we don’t even have enough food parcels,” Lesufi said.

To avoid chaos and non-compliance of the lockdown regulations, residents were advised to return to their shacks as community leader Harold Makgatsela explained.

“We have a list; actually, we were not expecting them to come today. They told us about Friday, but they made the time for us and we appreciate that.”

The food parcels were distributed house to house.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA