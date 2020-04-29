Booysens informal settlement residents finally get food parcels
There have been two days of protests over the issue of food parcels, with residents of the area clashing with police.
JOHANNESBURG - Food parcels finally arrived at the troubled Booysens informal settlement in Johannesburg on Wednesday afternoon.
It’s been two days of protests over the issue of food parcels, with residents of the area clashing with police - who used rubber bullets to disperse them.
Angry residents were back on the streets earlier on Wednesday demanding their share of food parcels promised to distressed communities in Gauteng.
Calm returned after community leaders assured disgruntled residents that their demands were being attended to.
Later in the afternoon, acting Gauteng Social Development MEC Panyaza Lesufi arrived with a truck of food parcels.
“The numbers are huge, and we don’t have capacity to distribute, but also we don’t even have enough food parcels,” Lesufi said.
To avoid chaos and non-compliance of the lockdown regulations, residents were advised to return to their shacks as community leader Harold Makgatsela explained.
“We have a list; actually, we were not expecting them to come today. They told us about Friday, but they made the time for us and we appreciate that.”
The food parcels were distributed house to house.
