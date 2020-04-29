Basic Education Dept sets 6 May as tentative return date for schools

Schools will have to follow and implement strict measures such as daily screenings and social distancing.

CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education Department has set a tentative date for the gradual reopening of schools amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

At a virtual briefing to MPs on Wednesday morning, department officials said that schools would reopen on 6 May but only grade 7s and 12s would return to the class on that day.

Where pupils and staff present symptoms, they must be isolated and tested.

