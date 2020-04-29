Basic Education Dept sets 6 May as tentative return date for schools

Home Affairs Dept expecting increase in demand for birth certificates
Local
Schools will have to follow and implement strict measures such as daily screenings and social distancing.
CAPE TOWN - The Basic Education Department has set a tentative date for the gradual reopening of schools amid the COVID-19 lockdown.
At a virtual briefing to MPs on Wednesday morning, department officials said that schools would reopen on 6 May but only grade 7s and 12s would return to the class on that day.
Where pupils and staff present symptoms, they must be isolated and tested.
WATCH: Basic Education Dept briefs Parly committees on schooling status
