3 men to appear in court after hijacking meat delivery truck in Philippi
The truck driver and two passengers were doing meat deliveries in Gugulethu on Tuesday while stopping at a robot they were approached by three armed suspects.
CAPE TOWN - Three men are expected to appear in court this week after hijacking a meat delivery truck in Philippi.
The truck driver and two passengers were doing meat deliveries in Gugulethu on Tuesday; while stopped at a robot, they were approached by three armed suspects.
The men demanded the keys and the truck occupants were instructed to sit in the back seat.
They then drove the truck into Ramaphosa informal settlement and dropped them off. But a few minutes later, one of the suspects came back and told the victims to drive the vehicle out of the area.
While driving, the driver stopped a police vehicle and reported the incident to the officers.
When they did an inspection, police found one suspect inside the truck and the others were found in the area.
The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Three of the suspects were arrested, aged 23, 39 and 49 and are expected to appear in court. They are facing charges of hijacking a vehicle as well as possession of stolen property.”
