View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
Go

3 men to appear in court after hijacking meat delivery truck in Philippi

The truck driver and two passengers were doing meat deliveries in Gugulethu on Tuesday while stopping at a robot they were approached by three armed suspects.

Picture: SAPS.
Picture: SAPS.
30 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Three men are expected to appear in court this week after hijacking a meat delivery truck in Philippi.

The truck driver and two passengers were doing meat deliveries in Gugulethu on Tuesday; while stopped at a robot, they were approached by three armed suspects.

The men demanded the keys and the truck occupants were instructed to sit in the back seat.

They then drove the truck into Ramaphosa informal settlement and dropped them off. But a few minutes later, one of the suspects came back and told the victims to drive the vehicle out of the area.

While driving, the driver stopped a police vehicle and reported the incident to the officers.

When they did an inspection, police found one suspect inside the truck and the others were found in the area.

The police's Noloyiso Rwexana said: “Three of the suspects were arrested, aged 23, 39 and 49 and are expected to appear in court. They are facing charges of hijacking a vehicle as well as possession of stolen property.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA