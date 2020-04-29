12 Groote Schuur Hospital lab staff test positive for coronavirus

Groote Schuur Hospital said the temporary suspension of some tests at the National Health Laboratory Service facility would not affect operations at the hospital.

CAPE TOWN - Twelve staff members at Groote Schuur Hospital's National Health Laboratory Service have tested positive for COVID-19.

This has led to the suspension of certain lab activities.

On Wednesday, Groote Schuur Hospital said the temporary suspension of some tests at the National Health Laboratory Service facility would not affect operations at the hospital.

The lab functions as a separate entity on its premises.

Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs said they were pleased with the swift action taken by the service after learning that a dozen staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Department of Health said currently, there were 328 health workers battling COVID-19.

These include 19 doctors and 123 nurses in the private sector and 25 doctors and 50 nurses in the public sector.

