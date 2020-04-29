12 Groote Schuur Hospital lab staff test positive for coronavirus
Groote Schuur Hospital said the temporary suspension of some tests at the National Health Laboratory Service facility would not affect operations at the hospital.
CAPE TOWN - Twelve staff members at Groote Schuur Hospital's National Health Laboratory Service have tested positive for COVID-19.
This has led to the suspension of certain lab activities.
On Wednesday, Groote Schuur Hospital said the temporary suspension of some tests at the National Health Laboratory Service facility would not affect operations at the hospital.
The lab functions as a separate entity on its premises.
Hospital spokesperson Alaric Jacobs said they were pleased with the swift action taken by the service after learning that a dozen staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.
The Department of Health said currently, there were 328 health workers battling COVID-19.
These include 19 doctors and 123 nurses in the private sector and 25 doctors and 50 nurses in the public sector.
WATCH: COVID-19 Situation Desk - 29 April 2020 AM
More in Local
-
Edcon turns to COVID-19 UIF programme to pay salaries this month
-
Jacob Zuma to have day in court after withdrawing bid to halt corruption trial
-
225 schools in KZN have been vandalised during lockdown – MEC Mshengu
-
Pupils’ lives won’t be put at risk, says dept in school resumption proposal
-
Protests erupt at Booysens informal settlement over food parcels
-
R135 million richer: KZN lotto player wins biggest online PowerBall since 2015
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.