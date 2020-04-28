Zikala accuses DA of fake news in wake of lockdown breach complaint

KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala held a Freedom Day event at the Clairwood Hospital in Durban on Monday which the DA said should not have taken place.

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province of spreading fake news after the party laid a criminal complaint against him for contravening lockdown regulations.

Zikalala held a Freedom Day event at the Clairwood Hospital in Durban on Monday.

While the media invitation said the event was organised in honour of frontline workers, Zikalala said that he visited the hospital to deliver face masks and assess its readiness in the fight against COVID-19.

The DA in KwaZulu-Natal said that Zikalala's event was a mini-rally and it was in contravention of the National Disaster Management Act.

While those gathered could be seen practicing social distancing and wearing face masks, the DA said that the event should not have taken place.

The party's KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango: "We believe the premier was negligent in his actions and he should account for that. The president was swift to take action against Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and he can also take action as an ANC president."

Zikalala insisted that there was nothing untoward about his visit to the hospital.

His spokesperson Lennox Mabaso: "His engagement in no way qualifies as a rally contemplated in section 1 of the regulations in that it was not sporting, entertainment, recreational or religious or for councillory purposes. This was a normal course work by the premier in the provincial command council."

Meanwhile, trade union Nehawu has also lambasted Zikalala for organising the event.