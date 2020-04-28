Zikala accuses DA of fake news in wake of lockdown breach complaint
KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala held a Freedom Day event at the Clairwood Hospital in Durban on Monday which the DA said should not have taken place.
DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has accused the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province of spreading fake news after the party laid a criminal complaint against him for contravening lockdown regulations.
Zikalala held a Freedom Day event at the Clairwood Hospital in Durban on Monday.
While the media invitation said the event was organised in honour of frontline workers, Zikalala said that he visited the hospital to deliver face masks and assess its readiness in the fight against COVID-19.
The DA in KwaZulu-Natal said that Zikalala's event was a mini-rally and it was in contravention of the National Disaster Management Act.
While those gathered could be seen practicing social distancing and wearing face masks, the DA said that the event should not have taken place.
The party's KZN leader Zwakele Mncwango: "We believe the premier was negligent in his actions and he should account for that. The president was swift to take action against Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and he can also take action as an ANC president."
Zikalala insisted that there was nothing untoward about his visit to the hospital.
His spokesperson Lennox Mabaso: "His engagement in no way qualifies as a rally contemplated in section 1 of the regulations in that it was not sporting, entertainment, recreational or religious or for councillory purposes. This was a normal course work by the premier in the provincial command council."
Meanwhile, trade union Nehawu has also lambasted Zikalala for organising the event.
More in Politics
-
Sarb must play bigger role in making money available to govt – Malema
-
RAMAPHOSA: Let COVID-19 crisis help SA emerge as a better, more equal country
-
Ramaphosa: SA will still face challenges after turning tide on COVID-19
-
DA lays criminal charges against Zikalala after Freedom Day event
-
Political party leaders share their Freedom Day messages
-
DA, EFF, Cosatu react to Ramaphosa’s decision to relax some lockdown regulations
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.