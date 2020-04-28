View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

Winter is coming: Warning issued for heavy rain, cold temps, snow in parts of SA

The SA Weather Service said that snowfall was expected in KZN, the Free State and the Eastern Cape as temperatures plunged across the country as well as in the mountains of neighbouring Lesotho.

Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Weather Service (SAWS) on Tuesday said it expected heavy downpours, cold temperatures, and even snow in some parts of the country this week.

The SAWS issued a warning for parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga.

Forecaster Mbali Maliyakhe said Gauteng residents should brace for severe thunderstorms accompanied by hail and damaging winds. She said these storms could result in localised flooding over roads, low-lying areas, and bridges.

“For today, we are still expecting some thunderstorms to come later on in the afternoon. These thunderstorms are expected to continue up until tomorrow [Wednesday] morning. And then tomorrow morning, that’s when we are expecting mostly morning showers and there will be some partly cloudy conditions,” Maliyakhe said.

Maliyakhe said snowfall was also expected in KZN, the Free State, and the Eastern Cape as temperatures plunged across the country as well as in the mountains of neighbouring Lesotho.

“This system has brought about as well some snowfall around the Drakensberg mountains and some high laying areas of the Eastern Cape. This is the second snowfall event that has occurred over the country,” she said.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA