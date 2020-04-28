View all in Latest
Willowvale man (20) arrested for alleged rape

Police said the 21-year-old woman was walking home on Monday when the suspect apparently approached her and demanded to see what was inside her bag.

Police van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
Police van. Picture: @SAPoliceService/Twitter.
33 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – An Eastern Cape man (20) on Monday was arrested for allegedly having raped a woman in Willowvale.

Police said the 21-year-old woman was walking home on Monday when the suspect apparently approached her and demanded to see what was inside her bag.

He is believed to have dragged her to a secluded area where he sexually assaulted the woman.

“The victim went back to Willowvale town and reported the rape case at the police station. While she was being escorted to Tutuzela Care Centre, she spotted the suspect and alerted the police. The suspect was then arrested and charged for rape,” said police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha.

The suspect was expected to appear before the Willowvale magistrates court on Wednesday on a rape charge.

