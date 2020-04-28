Uncertainty and concern around reopening of schools
Teacher’s union Sadtu is concerned about whether health and safety protocols have been put in place to ensure pupils, parents and educators aren’t exposed to the coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG/CAPE TOWN - There’s growing uncertainty and concern around government’s so-called phased approach to the reopening of schools as the country approaches Level 4 of the national lockdown on Friday.
The Basic Education Department on Monday postponed its much-anticipated briefing that was expected to provide clarity on the academic calendar.
Teacher’s union Sadtu is concerned about whether health and safety protocols have been put in place to ensure pupils, parents and educators aren’t exposed to the coronavirus.
Speaking in Parliament on Monday, this is what Health Minster Zweli Mkhize had to say about the matter.
"There's a phased approach to opening the schools. The risk to children is not as strong in so far as contracting the virus is concerned, it's not so much the children, it's how they will infect their own parents and grandparents when they come back, that's what we're really trying to look out for."
The Basic Education Department said that it had to postpone its briefing yesterday to assess other interventions by the national command council this week.
Meanwhile, teacher's union Naptosa said that the lockdown had left educators, learners and their parents anxious about the school year.
It's been well over a month since pupils and teachers saw the inside of a classroom.
At this stage, no clear date has been set for learners to return to school or what schooling will look like.
Naptosa's Basil Manuel: "Some teachers want to get back, others, of course, are worried about a particular grade, like the matrics. We're worried about the grade ones, as the sheer amount of work that the grades ones have lost, those poor little kids will come back and they will have forgotten everything, so there's a lot of stress out there and everybody is worried."
He believes the Education Minister's response to this pandemic has been sensible.
"Of course, you don't; want to hype people up, getting them running in a direction to then retract it a little later. The system must be ready before such pronouncements are made and I think that the measured, calm approach is a far more sensible approach, particularly in this hyped-up period that we're in."
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
More in Local
-
Muslim groups to challenge govt lockdown regulations in court
-
Denosa on Cuban doctors in SA: Govt must also invest in its own people
-
Zikala accuses DA of fake news in wake of lockdown breach complaint
-
Protesters defy lockdown in Joburg CBD, burn tyres over food parcels
-
Sarb must play bigger role in making money available to govt – Malema
-
City of Joburg pleased with turnout at community screening, testing sites
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.