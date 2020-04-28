UN: SA’s ban on sale of alcohol during lockdown contributed to low GBV stats
Micheal Ebele of the UN Population Fund has told Eyewitness News that neighbouring countries can learn from South Africa in this regard.
DURBAN - The United Nations said South Africa’s ban on the sale of alcohol during the COVID-19 national lockdown has contributed to reducing the scourge of gender-based violence.
Micheal Ebele of the UN Population Fund told Eyewitness News that neighbouring countries could learn from South Africa in this regard.
He did, however, warn against becoming complacent on gender issues, including sexual and reproductive health, as recent data showed that the pandemic was deepening inequalities and placed many women at risk.
The UN Population Fund estimates that 47 million women in 114 low- and middle-income countries may not be able to access contraceptives if the lockdown stayed in place for six months.
The agency said this could lead to 7 million unintended pregnancies, especially where there were major disruptions to health services.
Ebele said the southern and east African regions were at high risk and called on leaders to ensure proper health services continue.
“Based on experiences from previous outbreaks, like the Ebola outbreak in West Africa and Congo, we saw that many more people lost their lives because health services were not easily accessible because of the pandemic. If we don’t address the factors that inhibit access to healthcare, it could play out again during the COVID-19 era.”
The agency has also called on governments to ensure safety for women wanting to access family planning services during the lockdown period.
_For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here. _
More in Local
-
Treasury to replace COVID-19 disaster management procurement strategy
-
South Africa mining firms work together against COVID-19 as mines reopen
-
WATCH LIVE: WC records 3 new COVID-19 deaths, taking SA's total to 93
-
Agri SA: Land Bank’s financial distress to have knock-on effect on agri sector
-
South African hospitals brace for virus surge
-
Schools not ready to reopen yet, says Sadtu as govt prepares to ease lockown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.