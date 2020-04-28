Treasury to replace COVID-19 disaster management procurement strategy

It said with South African companies stepping up to help supply products to fight COVID-19, it was committed to ensuring fair and transparent processes.

JOHANNESBURG - Treasury on Tuesday said it was replacing measures relating to COVID-19 disaster management central emergency procurement strategy.

This follows concerns that the procurement process had excluded a number of domestic suppliers.

It said with South African companies stepping up to help supply products to fight COVID-19, it was committed to ensuring fair and transparent processes.

Treasury said with export bans, there had been an increase in the number of local companies able to respond to the emergency procurement needs.

It said there had been changes in demand for specialised products like testing kits and ventilators.

On Tuesday, director general Dondo Mogajane said the procurement process would be fair: “These processes should be compliant to the country’s imperatives for promoting structural participation and building participation in the economy to strengthen economic development and empowerment of previously disadvantaged groups or individuals. Further details will be released on our website soon.”

