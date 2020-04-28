Sapu says govt not doing enough to protect police from COVID-19

The president of police union Sapu, Mpho Kwinika, was concerned that more police officers were contracting COVID-19 across the country.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has accused government of not doing enough to protect officers from COVID-19.

Lentegeur Police Station was forced to close on Monday due to a confirmed infection. It’s one of three stations in the City of Cape Town which had to shut down in the space of just a few days.

He said it was impossible for officers to practice social distancing in police vehicles where he said they sat like “sardines” when attending to calls.

The union also wanted more vehicles to be allocated, saying that cops used the same cars and they were not properly disinfected.

Kwinika said police stations should be frequently sanitised as they remained open to the public even during the national lockdown period. He called for the regular screening of its members.

“There’s lots of activity taking place at police stations. They should be given priority when it comes to sanitisation because that is where most of the activities are taking place,” Kwinka said.

