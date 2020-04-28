SA landlords extended temporary rent reductions for retailers
Earlier this month, the Property Industry Group, which gathers the major representative bodies for the country's real estate industry, announced a package of assistance and relief for the retail sector as proposed by the government.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's landlords have on Tuesday increased and extended temporary rent reductions for retailers whose shops have been closed due to the lockdown.
It said following the extension of the lockdown, it would now offer non-essential, medium-sized to large retailers rent discounts of 60% to 70%, as well as a rent deferments of 40% to 50% for three months from April.
Meanwhile, highly-to-moderately affected retailers such as restaurants, hairdressers and movie theatres will be offered 50% to 100% rent discounts and up to 45% rent deferments.
The organisation said the initiative was aimed at preserving jobs, for retailers, their suppliers and service providers.
To qualify for the relief benefits, retail tenants would need to undertake not to retrench staff during the relief period.
The plan follows the publication of government rules allowing landlords and tenants to negotiate lower rents or rent holidays.
