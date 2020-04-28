View all in Latest
Sarb must play bigger role in making money available to govt – Malema

The EFF leader said the country should exhaust all avenues to try and rescue the current economic crisis from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic before asking the IMF and World Bank for assistance.

FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema during a media briefing at Narec, Johannesburg on 21 November 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema during a media briefing at Narec, Johannesburg on 21 November 2019. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Monday said that government should use its own reserves and prioritise funds from non-essential budgets to fight the spread of COVID-19.

Malema, in his Freedom Day address, said the country should exhaust all avenues to try and rescue the current economic crisis from the effects of the pandemic before asking the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank for assistance.

He said the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) needed to play a bigger role in making money available to government and the broader economy.

“Let us investigate the foreign exchange reserves held by the Sarb. Let us have an open debate on whether the Reserve Bank cannot use further instruments other than interest rates to allow more money into the economy and the National Revenue Fund,” he said.

WATCH: Julius Malema delivers Freedom Day message

