‘Queen Sono’ renewed for season 2

This six-part series, starring Pearl Thusi in the title role, was Netflix's first African original series.

FILE: Pearl Thusi in 'Queen Sono'. Image: @QueenSonoNetflix.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Netflix has announced that Queen Sono has been renewed for a second season.

This six-part series, starring Pearl Thusi in the title role, was the streaming giant's first African original series.

It hit our screens in February and was quite a hit globally.

The first season featured prominent actors such as Vuyo Dabula, Kate Liquourish, Chiedza Mhende, James Ngcobo, Rob van Vuuren and veteran actrors Abigail Kubeka and Connie Chiume, to name a few.

The series is set to start filming later in the year subject to the extremity of coronavirus pandemic

