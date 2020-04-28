Protesters defy lockdown in Joburg CBD, burn tyres over food parcels

Ailing CT textile companies given second life as they retool to produce PPEs
The JMPD's Wayne Minnaar said that protesters were claiming they had not received food parcels as promised.
JOHANNESBURG - Public order policing officers have dispersed protesters who gathered in the Johannesburg CBD.
Earlier on Tuesday, the protesters barricaded Eloff Street with burning tyres and rocks.
According to the JMPD, the community is claiming that they have not received food parcels that have been promised to them.
Large gatherings are prohibited during the lockdown as outlined by the president, to avoid the rapid spread of COVID-19.
