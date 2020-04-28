View all in Latest
Over 3,000 Lesotho nationals stranded in SA plea for food, medication, permits

A third of them said they were on chronic medication, but they could not take their tablets on an empty stomach.

FILE: A picture taken in Maseru, on 31 January 2020 shows the flag of Lesotho outside the Parliament building. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A picture taken in Maseru, on 31 January 2020 shows the flag of Lesotho outside the Parliament building. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Nearly 3,500 Lesotho nationals stranded in South Africa said they needed help with food, medication, permits, and transport to go home.

They responded to a call from their government asking them to register their needs. A third of them said they were on chronic medication but they could not take their tablets on an empty stomach.

Lesotho Planning Minister Tlohelang Aumane on Tuesday said more than 3,433 citizens had responded to an online and mobile call, but there were an estimated 200,000 citizens in South Africa.

The bulk of the Lesotho nationals, about 2,067, were in Gauteng, followed by 687 in KwaZulu-Natal, 233 in the Free State, 144 in the North West, and 110 in the Western Cape.

These were the economic hubs where many worked as domestic, construction, and farmworkers, and informal traders - while the rest were in the other four provinces.

More than 1,000 were on chronic medication, mainly for HIV. About 381 of them had stopped taking their treatment and 100 finished their tablets.

Now Lesotho had to decide if they could be assisted with food parcels or if they should be repatriated.

