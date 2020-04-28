Nehawu seeks legal advice against Zikalala for holding gathering

Premier Sihle Zikalala insisted that Monday’s gathering did not break any lockdown regulations because it was not for sporting, entertainment, recreational, religious or cultural purposes.

DURBAN - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) is seeking legal opinion on its next move against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala after he held a Freedom Day gathering at the Clairwood Hospital in Durban.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province on Monday laid charges against Zikalala for contravening the National Disaster Management Act when he staged a rally on Monday while the country was on lockdown.

Zikalala has denied these claims and accused his detractors of spreading fake news.

Nehawu has accused Zikalala of acting recklessly by keeping many health workers from performing their essential duties on Monday.

The union’s KZN secretary Ayanda Zulu said instead of assisting patients, workers at Clairwood Hospital were made to stand in the sun for hours, listening to government executives who were delivering speeches under a shaded stage.

“There must be serious consequences and it happened with the minister of communications who contravened the lockdown regulation, so we are seeking legal opinion.”

The premier said he organised the event to deliver face masks and honour frontline workers as the country battles to curb the spread of COVID-19.

