Nehawu seeks legal advice against Zikalala for holding gathering
Premier Sihle Zikalala insisted that Monday’s gathering did not break any lockdown regulations because it was not for sporting, entertainment, recreational, religious or cultural purposes.
DURBAN - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) is seeking legal opinion on its next move against KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala after he held a Freedom Day gathering at the Clairwood Hospital in Durban.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province on Monday laid charges against Zikalala for contravening the National Disaster Management Act when he staged a rally on Monday while the country was on lockdown.
Zikalala has denied these claims and accused his detractors of spreading fake news.
Nehawu has accused Zikalala of acting recklessly by keeping many health workers from performing their essential duties on Monday.
The union’s KZN secretary Ayanda Zulu said instead of assisting patients, workers at Clairwood Hospital were made to stand in the sun for hours, listening to government executives who were delivering speeches under a shaded stage.
“There must be serious consequences and it happened with the minister of communications who contravened the lockdown regulation, so we are seeking legal opinion.”
The premier said he organised the event to deliver face masks and honour frontline workers as the country battles to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Zikalala insisted that Monday’s gathering did not break any lockdown regulations because it was not for sporting, entertainment, recreational, religious or cultural purposes.
More in Local
-
Agri SA: Land Bank’s financial distress to have knock-on effect on agri sector
-
South African hospitals brace for virus surge
-
Schools not ready to reopen yet, says Sadtu as govt prepares to ease lockown
-
Rand, stocks rally as stimulus, easing lockdowns lift sentiment
-
Companies urged to apply for UIF for their employees
-
Home affairs dept issues over 31k death certificates since start of lockdown
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.