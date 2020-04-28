NC man due in court for defraudng 2 families out of COVID-19 food parcels
The 33-year-old suspect was nabbed during an operation by the Hawks last week.
CAPE TOWN - A Northern Cape man is expected to appear in the Jan Kempdorp magistrates court on Tuesday morning for defrauding two families out of COVID-19 food parcels.
The 33-year-old suspect was nabbed during an operation by the Hawks last week.
Hawks detectives launched an investigation after receiving information about two families who were tricked into signing for food parcels after being promised that the groceries would be delivered at a later stage. The delivery, however, never took place.
Officers found the parcels, valued at about R900 each, were being redirected to the wrong households.
Hunger and desperation have resulted in an increase in food parcel fraud incidents and the looting of food delivery trucks and supermarkets as the poor and unemployed struggle to feed their families during the lockdown.
More in Local
-
Sapu says govt not doing enough to protect police from COVID-19
-
CoCT Water Dept workers shot at while on duty in Crossroads
-
CARTOON: Jackson Vents Our Frustrations
-
Lockdown: UN raises concerns over use of excessive force in SA, other countries
-
Ailing CT textile companies given second life as they retool to produce PPEs
-
Muslim groups to challenge govt lockdown regulations in court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.