Naptosa: Schools haven’t reached half the number of pupils with e-learning
Schools have been closed for almost two months as the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
CAPE TOWN - The National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (Naptosa) on Tuesday said schools had not reached half the number of pupils through e-learning during the national lockdown.
Schools have been closed for almost two months as the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Where possible, learners have been using technology to continue lessons at home, but this has not been the case for many school children.
Naptosa's Basil Manuel said the crisis had already taught education officials a number of lessons, like highlighting inequalities in society.
“We have some wonderful new programmes on e-learning, but we haven’t reached more than 30% to 40% of our learners. In fact, there are a good 70% of our learners who’ve had no assistance.”
Manuel said the outbreak had also shone the spotlight on overcrowding.
“Even when we get to the decision of sending children back, the situation will be based on how equal this will be and how safe the situation will be in every type of school. Schools and classrooms are so overcrowded and this has severely complicated the debate on what the necessary measures are that we have to put into place.”
The education ministry is expected to have a briefing later this week to hopefully announce plans about the return of the 2020 academic year.
More in Local
-
'We are human': How Gauteng's homeless people are dealing with COVID-19
-
BUSANI NGCAWENI: Cuba upholding ‘solidarity forever’ during COVID-19
-
WATCH LIVE: Economic cluster ministers on relaxation of lockdown regulations
-
Boosyens residents accuse ward councillor of ignoring their plight for food
-
Winter is coming: Warning issued for heavy rain, cold temps, snow in parts of SA
-
Willowvale man (20) arrested for alleged rape
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.