Mkhize calms fears around SA's participation in COVID-19 vaccine trials

South Africa is part of the Public Health Emergency Solidarity Trial under the auspices of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

CAPE TOWN - Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has moved to calm fears around South Africa's participation in trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Several countries will assist in the development and trialing of possible vaccines.

Mkhize said that times had changed considerably and concerns around the ethics of taking part in vaccine trials were unfounded.

"All the research work that gets done now is mediated via ethical committees and there's no way some abuse can be accepted or tolerated."

The Health Minister told MPs that South Africa had the intellectual capacity and skills to be part of something that helped the entire world as well as adding to the global body of knowledge around COVID-19.

But there's another important benefit too.

"Those countries that would have been at the forefront of the development of the vaccine through their trials will be the first ones to be able to get access to the vaccine."

There are currently more than 40 vaccines being developed, four of which are in the initial trial phase.