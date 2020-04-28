Michelle Obama's book tour documented for 'Becoming' film

'Becoming', in which Obama wrote about motherhood, politics, and finding her voice, has sold more than 10 million copies.

LOS ANGELES - Michelle Obama’s tour to promote her best-selling 2018 memoir Becoming has been turned into a documentary film for Netflix.

Becoming, a behind-the-scenes look at the former first lady’s 34-city tour will be released on 6 May, Obama and Netflix said in a statement on Monday.

The tour in 2019 and 2020 included public events in large concert stadiums across the United States and in Europe, where Obama held conversations with the audience and the likes of actress Sarah Jessica Parker, Gayle King, and Stephen Colbert.

“Those months I spent traveling - meeting and connecting with people in cities across the globe - drove home the idea that what we share in common is deep and real and can’t be messed with,” Obama said.

The documentary is part of a 2018 deal between Netflix and the Higher Ground production company formed by former US President Barack Obama and his wife to produce content for the streaming service.

Their first release, American Factory about auto workers laid off in Ohio, won the Oscar for best documentary in February.