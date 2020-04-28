Lockdown: UN raises concerns over use of excessive force in SA, other countries

A director of the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs referred to SA’s heavy handed, and highly militarised enforcement of the stay-at home directive.

PRETORIA - South Africa is listed by United Nations (UN) officials expressing concern about disturbing details of countries using excessive force to police the COVID-19 lockdown.

A director of the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Ocha) referred to South Africa’s heavy-handed and highly militarised enforcement of the stay-at-home directive.

Briefing journalists, Ohcha’s director of field operations Georgette Gagnon said from South Africa to the Philippines, from Hungary to Jordan - abuses in enforcing the lockdown appeared to transgress basic key freedoms.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet warned that emergency powers should not be used as a weapon to quash dissent, control the population, or perpetuate time in power.

Last week, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged governments to realise the coronavirus pandemic is the enemy, not the people.

