Limpopo seeks to enlist GPs to help fight COVID-19 in communities
From next week, the Department of Health would send health professionals back to the community to revisit homes to screen for the coronavirus.
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathuba has said the province would be approaching general practitioners (GPs) to enter into a contract to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ramathuba conceded that the process was not accurate from the off-set.
Almost three million people in Limpopo were screened with more than 1,000 of them then going on to test for the virus.
Limpopo accounts for 31 of the country’s 4,793 confirmed cases.
Ramathuba believes working closely with general practitioners would bolster government’s efforts to fight the pandemic.
“We want to go into a contract with them, we believe this is the way to go. We need each and every GP around. You are allocating this whole zone and this particular community to start working on them,” she said.
