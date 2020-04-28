Home affairs dept issues over 31k death certificates since start of lockdown
Just over 4,700 birth certificates were re-issued since 27 March while more than 9,000 temporary IDs had been issued.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Home Affairs has issued over 31,000 death certificates since the start of the nationwide lockdown.
Deputy Home Affairs Minister Njabulo Nzuza has been briefing Parliament’s home affairs committee on Tuesday on the impact COVID-19 has had on its operations .
“The lockdown, as it was announced, was not covering the whole 30-day period. The plan was that after lockdown, we would have to go back and plan a very aggressive strategy on how we register deaths. But since now it has been increased, we have decided to come with these processes.”
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
