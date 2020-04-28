Denosa on Cuban doctors in SA: Govt must also invest in its own people
More than 200 health professionals touched down in South Africa on Sunday morning to bolster efforts to contain the deadly virus.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) on Monday said that while the Cuban medical group would help the fight against COVID-19 in the country, government should also invest in training and hiring its own people.
The health workers included physicians, epidemiologists, biologists, as well as healthcare technology, engineering, and biotechnology experts.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said they would help with door-to-door testing, deploying and repairing medical equipment, and would give technical assistance.
But Denosa president Simon Hlungwani said there were thousands of nurses and doctors who remained unemployed who could be used to help fight COVID-19.
“This assistance must come with having tried to employ those who are unemployed. We know in Limpopo there are close to 1,000 unemployed professional nurses,” Hlungwani said.
WATCH: Cuban doctors arrive in SA to assist in fight against COVID-19
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
