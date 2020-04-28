COVID-19 quick insights from 27 April

South Africa records 3 more COVID-19 deaths, the UN High Commission for Human Rights points finger at SA for heavy-handedness on the part of police in enforcing lockdown regulations, President Ramaphosa hopes COVID-19 pandemic sees SA emerge stronger and more equal.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa records 3 more COVID-19 deaths, the UN High Commission for Human Rights points finger at SA for heavy-handedness on the part of police in enforcing lockdown regulations, President Ramaphosa hopes COVID-19 pandemic sees SA emerge stronger and more equal.

DAY 32 OF LEVEL 5 LOCKDOWN

BY THE NUMBERS

• Total number of confirmed cases since the virus made it to South Africa now stands at 4,793 with 247 new cases.

• Total deaths so far stand at 90, with a further three recorded in the past day (2 in the Western Cape, 1 in KZN).

• Total number of patients tested now stands at 178,470 (9,827 tests done in the last 24 hours).

• Globally, the total number of confirmed infections has now passed 3 million, with more than 208,000 known to have died as a result, and 879,000 confirmed recovered.

A BRICKBAT FROM THE UN

• South Africa’s health response to COVID-19 and the rapid response from government has been praised by the WHO.

• But the UN has just brick-batted us for heavy-handedness on the part of police.

• The UN High Commission for Human Rights has highlighted 15 countries where it has cause for concern with regards to the actions of security forces during lockdown.

• They are Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Peru, Honduras, Jordan, Morocco, Cambodia, Uzbekistan, Iran and Hungary.

• In South Africa, the UN has received reports of police using rubber bullets, tear gas, water bombs and whips to enforce social distancing, especially in poor neighborhoods.



• They also reference the 39 complaints including murder, rape, use of fire arms and corruption under investigation by Ipid.

HEALTH DEPARTMENT BRIEFING

• A wide-ranging briefing from the minister and his acting DG on the current state of play around COVID-19.

• Graphs presented show the benefit of mass screening – with the Health Department seeking out potential cases and contacts – the more people you screen, the more cases you’ll find. This is a good thing, because it allows public health interventions to be decided on based on the reality rather than just assumption.

• They noted the rapid increase in cases in the Western Cape, with the DG saying they would be looking to provincial health authorities for further details on what’s driving that.

• Provincial health authorities have been flagging factories and supermarkets as infection hubs since last week, as their screening and testing yields further clues as to how the virus is progressing.

• Community transmission rate is looking fairly stable across the country at the moment – this is encouraging. Whilst they are doing much more testing through the public health system, they are seeing the positive results hovering at around 3% of those tested. (It’s important here to look at proportions, because as more tests are conducted, more positives will be discovered by sheer numbers – if the percentage of positives suddenly spikes that will suggest one of Professor Karim’s wildfires are burning.)

• Health Minister Zweli Mkhize addressed several issues including our participation in the global vaccine trial, saying the ethics around trials have changed considerably and that no abuses will take place. Also pointing out that our participation in the Global Solidarity trial will not only help us add to the knowledge and thinking around COVID-19 but will also ensure we are among the first in line to get access to the vaccine as soon as it’s approved.

• Pledged further support for the Western Cape, saying some of the Cuban doctors will be sent to that province if needs be. There will also be more testing kits sent to the province and he’s had a discussion with the local MEC about carving areas up into smaller chunks for reporting and intervention purposes.

WESTERN CAPE HEAD OF HEALTH KIETH CLOETE

• Head of Health, Dr Kieth Cloete, has clarified the numbers of contacts traced (national numbers suggest WC authorities only managed to trace 82%, whereas other provinces are sitting at 90% or more) – he says that’s due to a technical glitch and they are currently assessing the numbers to update them – he’s confident this province’s contact tracing is analogous with the rest of the country.

• The very targeted approach in the Western Cape centres on confirmed cases and fans out from there, using a geo-mapping system to trace the spread and plot the infections according to location.

• Through this, they have identified 20 clusters, many of which trace back to supermarkets or factories.

• The biggest cluster consisted of 90 positive cases

• Province is aiming to ramp up to between 2,000 and 3,000 tests a day and are working with laboratories to make sure that can happen.

FREEDOM DAY

• President Cyril Ramaphosa used his Freedom Day address to call for us to double down on addressing the inequalities in our society.

• He used the COVID-19 crisis as the perfect mechanism with which to illustrate the problems that remain – whilst we’re all in this together, some of us are “in this” in relative comfort. Many others have endured what he calls a “month of misery”, as those relying on daily wages go without, and many people fear for their job security.

• He echoed what Finance Minister Tito Mboweni said last week about finding lessons in the crisis and to retool society into a more caring place, where the rich help the poor.

THE CUBANS ARRIVE

• A contingent of Cuban doctors arrived in the country just past midnight – they will spend the next two weeks in isolation, and then will be deployed to areas where they are needed.

• They, along with doctors expected to come to SA from China, will have to be registered with the Health Professionals Council of South Africa before they are allowed to practice.

• They will have to go through the standard 14-day quarantine period that anyone coming into SA during the lockdown must and when they are proved to be clear of COVID-19, they’ll be released to do

their work.

• You’ll remember government specifically wanted Cuban doctors because they have extensive community health networks and experience dealing with community health issues.

GLOBALLY

• Global infections have now passed the 3 million mark, since the virus was first identified in Wuhan.

• Italy and New Zealand are preparing to relax their lockdowns, as is Switzerland.

• In the US, Colorado, Mississippi, Minnesota, Montana and Tennessee are set to join several other states in reopening businesses – even though they don’t have the means to systematically screen and test for infected people.

• The UK’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson (who himself wound up in ICU as a result of COVID 19) says it’s just too dangerous to relax theirs right now.

• Incidentally, Johnson returned to work today, having fully recovered from the virus.

• The White House has suspended the daily coronavirus task force briefings, saying they’ll resume later in the week as the focus shifts to the economic reopening. The pause follows a rough few days since President Donald Trump wondered out loud whether injecting disinfectant might be a treatment to consider. Nuff said.