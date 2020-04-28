Coronavirus: 4 tips for parents who are homeschooling
Parents are juggling work, domestic life and a new role as teacher. Here are some ideas to try out as you homeschool your kids.
With coronavirus lockdowns now part of the new normal, children around the world are getting used to their new classroom: home. Parents, meanwhile, are juggling work, domestic life and a new role as teacher.
Thankfully, there’s a lot of advice out there on homeschooling, both from organisations that want to help, and from those parents who have been doing it for years. Here are some ideas to think about.
1. GET YOUR CHILDREN TO TEACH YOU
In a Twitter thread all about how to homeschool effectively during the lockdown, British psychotherapist Philippa Perry recommends letting your children teach you first.
Hello new educators, I think you are going to relish home schooling your amazing children. Here’s a bit of applied psychology that might help. Thread:— Philippa_Perry (@Philippa_Perry) March 20, 2020
This is seen as a way to establish a new learning environment. If a child sees you, their parent-teacher, sitting quietly and listening to what they have to say, they’re more likely to reciprocate and view the living room or the kitchen counter as the new “school” or place to learn. Perry also notes that “teaching something to someone else helps them to learn it”.
2. BRING THE OUTSIDE INTO YOUR HOME
Businesses that usually rely on people and footfall are finding new ways to cope – while simultaneously helping struggling parents to occupy and educate their offspring. Museums and galleries, zoos and aquariums – even theme parks – are currently offering free virtual tours.
The educator support group, We Are Teachers, recently drew attention to 25 different nature webcams that have been set up at various zoos around the US, allowing anybody to tune in and see what the animals are up to. If you can’t take your kids to the zoo, why not bring the zoo to them?
Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! 🦁🐯🐻 #elearning #homeschool https://t.co/S65gP3CeFI— WeAreTeachers (@WeAreTeachers) March 29, 2020
3. GET INVENTIVE WITH WHAT’S AVAILABLE
The UN recently shared some fun home learning activities to help teach your children about plastic waste. From making instruments out of discarded bottles, to putting on a “rubbish” fashion show, not only are these activities cost-free, they might actually help you to upcycle and reduce your plastic waste.
Classes & gatherings are being cancelled around the world as a result of the #Covid19 outbreak.— UN Environment Programme (@UNEP) March 23, 2020
Here are some ideas of what you can do with your children at home to teach them about the plastic pollution problem. #CleanSeas #BeatPlasticPollution https://t.co/muLm04dXo7
4. MAKE THE MOST OF ONLINE EDUCATORS
For those wanting to stick closer to the classroom, however, UK broadcaster the BBC has expanded its education offering, Bitesize, to include daily lessons in English, maths, geography and other core subjects.
In what the organisation described as “the biggest education effort the BBC has ever undertaken”, the new format offers six different 20-minute shows per day, with 150 new lessons added to the website and app each week. There will also be free general advice for parents on homeschooling.
Good morning! #BBCBitesizeDaily continues today and every weekday at 9.00am on Red Button and on @BBCiPlayer 🥳— BBC Bitesize (@bbcbitesize) April 21, 2020
Enjoy the show 👉 https://t.co/zZOO8liYWB
Then head to the Daily Lessons for all ages 👉 https://t.co/eemHEmxpM2 #HomeSchooling #HomeSchoolingUK pic.twitter.com/OELo5pHo9q
Written by Darren Thackeray, Writer, Formative Content.
This article was republished courtesy of the World Economic Forum.
