CoCT Water Dept workers shot at while on duty in Crossroads

-
Brazil judge orders probe into accusations against BolsonaroWorld
-
Sapu says govt not doing enough to protect police from COVID-19Local
-
CoCT Water Dept workers shot at while on duty in CrossroadsLocal
-
NC man due in court for defraudng 2 families out of COVID-19 food parcelsLocal
-
CARTOON: Jackson Vents Our FrustrationsLocal
-
Lockdown: UN raises concerns over use of excessive force in SA, other countriesWorld
-
Sapu says govt not doing enough to protect police from COVID-19Local
-
CoCT Water Dept workers shot at while on duty in CrossroadsLocal
-
NC man due in court for defraudng 2 families out of COVID-19 food parcelsLocal
-
CARTOON: Jackson Vents Our FrustrationsLocal
-
Lockdown: UN raises concerns over use of excessive force in SA, other countriesWorld
-
Ailing CT textile companies given second life as they retool to produce PPEsLocal
-
Muslim groups to challenge govt lockdown regulations in courtLocal
-
Denosa on Cuban doctors in SA: Govt must also invest in its own peopleLocal
-
Zikala accuses DA of fake news in wake of lockdown breach complaintPolitics
-
Sapu says govt not doing enough to protect police from COVID-19Local
-
NC man due in court for defraudng 2 families out of COVID-19 food parcelsLocal
-
New Zealand sets up committee to review Super Rugby futureSport
-
Next year's Olympics will be cancelled if pandemic not over: Games chiefSport
-
Hamilton says lack of racing has left him feeling a 'big void'Sport
-
World's biggest film festivals unite for 10-day global streaming eventLifestyle
-
Lockdown: UN raises concerns over use of excessive force in SA, other countriesWorld
-
Ailing CT textile companies given second life as they retool to produce PPEsLocal
-
Muslim groups to challenge govt lockdown regulations in courtLocal
-
Sarb must play bigger role in making money available to govt – MalemaPolitics
-
RAMAPHOSA: Let COVID-19 crisis help SA emerge as a better, more equal countryPolitics
-
Ramaphosa: SA will still face challenges after turning tide on COVID-19Politics
-
DA lays criminal charges against Zikalala after Freedom Day eventLocal
-
Political party leaders share their Freedom Day messagesPolitics
-
DA, EFF, Cosatu react to Ramaphosa’s decision to relax some lockdown regulationsPolitics
-
Parly finance committees welcome Treasury's tax relief packagesPolitics
-
Ramaphosa & Trump have 'productive call' following R250mil US COVID-19 donationWorld
-
ANC’s Madoda Papiyana granted bail after contravening lockdown rulesPolitics
-
DUSTIN CHICK: Why breaking news is breaking the newsOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Can cloth masks help slow the spread of the coronavirus?Local
-
ANALYSIS: Why Lesotho's Prime Minister Thabane needs a secure retirementOpinion
-
ANALYSIS: Gaps in SA’s relief scheme leave some workers with no incomeOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: SA must continue to defend itself from arms deal tacticsOpinion
-
OMRY MAKGOALE: COVID-19 rules, burnt schools - black people, we must do betterOpinion
-
JUDITH FEBRUARY: Ramaphosa's targeted plan to helpOpinion
-
RAMAPHOSA: Lockdown has gravely exacerbated SA's inequality problemOpinion
-
HAJI MOHAMED DAWJEE: Procrastination during COVID-19 - laughing through lockdownOpinion
-
Ramaphosa: SA will still face challenges after turning tide on COVID-19Politics
-
UN tells firms to make worker returns safe as lockdowns easeBusiness
-
Dept of Tourism receives over 9,000 applications for relief fundBusiness
-
Shoprite and Pick n Pay to open spaza shops in townshipsBusiness
-
Gordhan: SAA employees not obliged to sign retrenchment agreement until 1 MayBusiness
-
SA Reserve Bank to invest additional R300 bln to save SA economy -MboweniBusiness
-
Moody's sees S.Africa GDP shrinking 6.5%Business
-
Numsa, SACCA ready for court to defend jobs at SAABusiness
-
Mogajane: IMF loan would come with 1% interestBusiness
-
World's biggest film festivals unite for 10-day global streaming eventLifestyle
-
Sam Smith wants to date an older manLifestyle
-
Kanye West officially now a billionaire – ForbesLifestyle
-
Duchess Meghan's privacy action against tabloid has first court outingLifestyle
-
Facebook gets rid of 'pseudoscience' ad-targeting categoryBusiness
-
Literally? Yip, Parks and Recreation to return for one-off specialLifestyle
-
COVID-19’s no joke but SA’s getting cheesy – WC hosts online cheese festivalLifestyle
-
Eminem sends meals to hospital workersLifestyle
-
Naomi Campbell - from catwalk queen to chat show hostLifestyle
-
Next year's Olympics will be cancelled if pandemic not over: Games chiefSport
-
Hamilton says lack of racing has left him feeling a 'big void'Sport
-
West Ham, Brighton players return to training groundsSport
-
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the seasonSport
-
'It's easy to social distance in golf': Golf SA wants govt to reopen coursesSport
-
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal troubleSport
-
Spanish govt says no guarantee football resumes before European summerSport
-
Thiem not keen on plan to assist struggling playersSport
-
Fifa to release $150 million to member associations due to COVID-19 pandemicSport
-
CARTOON: Cyril's Got Us CovidPolitics
-
CARTOON: Roast Chicken, Chardonnay and a dash of PerspectiveLocal
-
CARTOON: What Next?Local
-
CARTOON: Hot Cross BunnyLocal
-
CARTOON: 5G or not 5G? That is the questionLocal
-
CARTOON: All hail our MARVELous heroes!Local
-
CARTOON: Fever PitchLocal
-
CARTOON: Monopoly, the Quarantine EditionBusiness
-
CARTOON: Your Country Needs You...Local
- Tue
- 16°C
- 11°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Wed
- 25°C
- 17°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 16°C
- Fri
- 21°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 23°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 10°C
- Wed
- 21°C
- 10°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 8°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 9°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 21°C
- 18°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 18°C
- Sat
- 24°C
- 18°C
- Tue
- 19°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 17°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 16°C
- Sat
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Tue
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 29°C
- 15°C
- Thu
- 28°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 26°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 24°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 27°C
- 16°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 22°C
- 15°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 23°C
- 11°C
- Thu
- 25°C
- 11°C
- Fri
- 25°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 25°C
- 14°C
- Tue
- 17°C
- 9°C
- Wed
- 19°C
- 8°C
- Thu
- 21°C
- 9°C
- Fri
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Sat
- 23°C
- 10°C
- Tue
- 20°C
- 13°C
- Wed
- 24°C
- 12°C
- Thu
- 27°C
- 13°C
- Fri
- 28°C
- 12°C
- Sat
- 26°C
- 13°C
- Tue
- 18°C
- 12°C
- Wed
- 22°C
- 14°C
- Thu
- 24°C
- 15°C
- Fri
- 20°C
- 14°C
- Sat
- 20°C
- 14°C
CoCT Water Dept workers shot at while on duty in Crossroads
A staff member was shot and wounded on Monday.
CAPE TOWN - City workers have come under attack while attending to water supply disruptions in Lower Crossroads.
A staff member was shot and wounded on Monday.
The city's Xanthea Limberg said that work had to be temporarily suspended after the attack.
She's assured residents every effort is being made to restore full water pressure in the area.
A second standby team will be deployed but only when it's safe to do so.
Limberg said that the senior staff member who sustained a gunshot wound had received medical attention.
She said that teams providing water truck services to informal settlement areas during the national lockdown had also been attacked.
Timeline
-
City of CT officials battling with people trying to occupy land illegally4 days ago
-
Khayelitsha metro cop tests positive for COVID-198 days ago
-
MSF: Strandfontein homeless shelter could be a COVID-19, TB hotspot8 days ago
-
CoCT calls on public transport regulations to be relaxed amid lockdown9 days ago
More in Local
-
Sapu says govt not doing enough to protect police from COVID-1952 minutes ago
-
NC man due in court for defraudng 2 families out of COVID-19 food parcelsone hour ago
-
CARTOON: Jackson Vents Our Frustrationsone hour ago
-
Lockdown: UN raises concerns over use of excessive force in SA, other countriesone hour ago
-
Ailing CT textile companies given second life as they retool to produce PPEsone hour ago
-
Muslim groups to challenge govt lockdown regulations in court2 hours ago
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.