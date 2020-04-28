CoCT Water Dept workers shot at while on duty in Crossroads

A staff member was shot and wounded on Monday.

CAPE TOWN - City workers have come under attack while attending to water supply disruptions in Lower Crossroads.

The city's Xanthea Limberg said that work had to be temporarily suspended after the attack.

She's assured residents every effort is being made to restore full water pressure in the area.

A second standby team will be deployed but only when it's safe to do so.

Limberg said that the senior staff member who sustained a gunshot wound had received medical attention.

She said that teams providing water truck services to informal settlement areas during the national lockdown had also been attacked.