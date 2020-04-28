City Power: About 25 people arrested for cable theft, vandalism during lockdown

The power utility on Tuesday said there had been an increase in vandalism to its infrastructure across Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - City Power said at least 25 people had been arrested for various crimes, including cable theft and illegal connections since the start of the nationwide coronavirus lockdown.

Spokesperson Isaac Mangena said most suspects were found in possession of aluminium and copper cables, which costs the city millions of rand in revenue every year.

“The suspects have been handed over to police stations across the city where they’re going to face the justice system. Among the factors we think are contributing to these arrests include the vigilance of the security team and that there’s a decrease in mobility due to the lockdown.”