City of Joburg pleased with turnout at community screening, testing sites

Health workers were out in their numbers in several parts of Region E to screen and test for COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Joburg on Monday said it was pleased by the turnout at its screening and testing sites in Region E, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus pandemic in the metro.

Hundreds of residents from areas including Sandton, Alexandra, Louis Botha, Glenhazel, and Modderfontein joined the campaign.

They started the day in Alexandra. The densely populated township was on government's watchlist since the outbreak.

And law enforcement agencies were deployed to the area after complaints that residents were not adhering to lockdown regulations.

Community Development MMC Margaret Arnolds said they were well received.

“But when I came into Alex this morning, it was business as usual despite the lockdown,” she said.

The Gauteng government was intensifying its screening and testing as the country prepared to relax some lockdown rules on Friday.

