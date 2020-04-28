WC tertiary institutions implement e-learning to save academic year

The University of the Western Cape has implemented a flexible working and learning approach, which includes online platforms.

CAPE TOWN - Tertiary institutions in the Western Cape have now implemented online learning as they try to save the 2020 academic year.

Stellenbosch University has also opted for online learning during the lockdown.

The University of Cape Town vice-chancellor professor Mamokgethi Phakeng explained they've implemented emergency remote learning.

“We first did a survey to check where our students were at and what resources they had in terms of studying remotely and based on that survey, we then provided laptops to make sure that those who don’t have laptops have them. Then we involved all the stakeholders to purchase data.”

Phakeng said while it was not the perfect solution, it was a solution for now, to ensure students could get as much as they could from this academic year.

“We know that in order for you to study at home, you don’t need a laptop and data. You need a lot of things; you need space so you are able to study and we know that with the poverty and inequality in our country, many of us, particularly our black students, do not have that situation at home.”

It's unclear when universities will be able to resume classes in lecture halls as the country tries to control the COVID-19 infection rate with physical distancing.