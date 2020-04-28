Boosyens residents accuse ward councillor of ignoring their plight for food

There was a disruptive protest in the informal settlement earlier on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Booysens residents are accusing their ward councillor of ignoring their plight for food.

Protesters claim they've not received food parcels since the coronavirus lockdown began and have had to survive by collecting food from a nearby dumpsite.

Meanwhile, Councillor Mondameli Mnyameni said he was warned against participating in the distribution of food parcels.

“The premier has spoken, the MMC has spoken, I have to tow the line and stand very far from any food distribution. Therefore, I cannot go interfere and ask how far are they in terms of ensuring the people of Ward 124 do benefit.”