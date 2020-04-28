AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season

In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion.

JOHANNESBURG - AmaZulu general manager Lunga Sokhela said that all Absa Premiership sides were committed to completing the current season, even if it went beyond June.

There has been no football action since mid-March due to the lockdown imposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa and public gatherings still not permitted under Level 4 of the easing of restrictions.

In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion.

And Sokhela said that clubs were willing to play the long game to finish the current campaign.

"I think the rules allow the season to be extended in circumstances like this," he said on Monday.

"And clubs are taking the stand that even if we finish in September or October then that must be the case. We have to finish the season."

Under the current lockdown levels, public gatherings are only permitted from level one but Sokhela said hat the league's task team is engaging government on changing that.

"The task team is engaged in proposals to see if we can come back sooner," he said. "As far as I understand, they are looking at a proposal to see if we can come back at Level 3, so we await that. But on Thursday, there is an exco meeting and I'm sure there will be communication after that."