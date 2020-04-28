Agri SA: Land Bank’s financial distress to have knock-on effect on agri sector
The embattled bank, which is the largest provider of credit to farmers, defaulted on some of its debt obligations last week.
JOHANNESBURG - Agri SA said the financial distress the Land Bank finds itself in will have a knock-on effect on the agricultural sector.
The embattled bank, which is the largest provider of credit to farmers, defaulted on some of its debt obligations last week.
Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the bank to junk status last week after reports that the bank failed to honour its obligations.
It said with the provision of around R45 billion in finance to farmers and the agricultural value chain, the impact of the bank's financial challenges would be dire.
Agri SA CEO Omri van Zyl said: “The cost of capital is going to be expensive because the lending rate will be higher and once the cost of capital is expensive, then it will need to hand over to agribusinesses and then the farmers and that is not sustainable in the current economic and COVID-19 climate.”
Agri SA is warning of a major disaster in the agricultural food value chain if the Land Bank continues in its financial distress.
Agriculture is one of the sectors that have been hard hit.
More in Business
-
Rand, stocks rally as stimulus, easing lockdowns lift sentiment
-
Companies urged to apply for UIF for their employees
-
SA landlords extended temporary rent reductions for retailers
-
Kubayi-Ngubane’s nightmare is tourism sector post COVID-19 pandemic
-
ANALYSIS: COVID-19 and why South Africa needs a wealth tax now
-
Tourism dept erred in applying BBBEE Act, AfriForum tells court
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.