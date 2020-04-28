Agri SA: Land Bank’s financial distress to have knock-on effect on agri sector

The embattled bank, which is the largest provider of credit to farmers, defaulted on some of its debt obligations last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Agri SA said the financial distress the Land Bank finds itself in will have a knock-on effect on the agricultural sector.

The embattled bank, which is the largest provider of credit to farmers, defaulted on some of its debt obligations last week.

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded the bank to junk status last week after reports that the bank failed to honour its obligations.

It said with the provision of around R45 billion in finance to farmers and the agricultural value chain, the impact of the bank's financial challenges would be dire.

Agri SA CEO Omri van Zyl said: “The cost of capital is going to be expensive because the lending rate will be higher and once the cost of capital is expensive, then it will need to hand over to agribusinesses and then the farmers and that is not sustainable in the current economic and COVID-19 climate.”

Agri SA is warning of a major disaster in the agricultural food value chain if the Land Bank continues in its financial distress.

Agriculture is one of the sectors that have been hard hit.