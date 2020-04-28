View all in Latest
32 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Western Cape correctional facilities

As of Monday, there were 129 cases in prisons across the country.

FILE: The Eastern Cape has the most with 91 infections, of both officials and inmates. Picture: Supplied.
FILE: The Eastern Cape has the most with 91 infections, of both officials and inmates. Picture: Supplied.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - There are at least 32 confirmed COVID-19 cases at correctional facilities in the Western Cape.

As of Monday, there were 129 cases in prisons across the country.

The Eastern Cape has the most with 91 infections, of both officials and inmates.

Of the 32 cases in the Western Cape, eight officials and one inmate have contracted the disease in Worcester.

In Warmbokkeveld, 23 officials have tested positive.

In other parts of the country, Limpopo has at least two cases and Gauteng prisons have three.

Police holding cells have also become a problem with some stations shut down due to positive cases.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) said because prisons and holding cells were already full, those who do not abide by the lockdown regulations should rather be fined than taken into custody.

Popcru said those who contravened the lockdown restrictions couldn’t also be behind bars during this time.

_For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here. _

