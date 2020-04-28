View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
Go

3 more deaths take SA's COVID-19 death toll to 90, with 4,793 infections

The Western Cape is the epicentre of the outbreak with 1,737 cases followed by Gauteng with 1,353.

FILE: Teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
FILE: Teams of field workers in Ekurhuleni District, Glen Marikana Informal settlement to form part of the screening and testing campaign aimed to combat the spread of COVID-19 on 17 April 2020. Pictures: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The latest figures from the Health Department show South Africa now has 4,793 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

The death toll in the country also increased to 90 after three patients succumbed to COVID-19.

The Western Cape is the epicentre of the outbreak with 1,737 cases followed by Gauteng with 1,353.

Globally, more than three million people have been infected with the disease that’s claimed over 211,000 lives. So far, just over 922,000 patients have recovered.

WATCH: President Ramaphosa's Freedom Day address

For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA