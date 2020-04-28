3 more deaths take SA's COVID-19 death toll to 90, with 4,793 infections
The Western Cape is the epicentre of the outbreak with 1,737 cases followed by Gauteng with 1,353.
JOHANNESBURG - The latest figures from the Health Department show South Africa now has 4,793 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The death toll in the country also increased to 90 after three patients succumbed to COVID-19.
27 April 2020— Department of Health (@HealthZA) April 27, 2020
As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 4793.
The total number of tests conducted to date is 178 470, of which 9 827 were done in the last 24 hours #Covid_19 #CoronaVirusUpdate
The provincial breakdown is as follows: pic.twitter.com/sQtmxxSOyf
Globally, more than three million people have been infected with the disease that’s claimed over 211,000 lives. So far, just over 922,000 patients have recovered.
WATCH: President Ramaphosa's Freedom Day address
For official information about COVID-19 from the Department of Health, please click here.
