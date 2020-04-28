3 CT police stations closed due to COVID-19 infections

The SAPS said that the Lentegeur Police Station would be closed for 48 hours so that the facility could be decontaminated.

CAPE TOWN - Three Cape Town police stations remain closed due to COVID-19 infections.

On Monday, the Lentegeur Police Station was shut down after a member contracted the virus.

Two other police stations in Cape Town were closed for the same reason at the weekend.

The SAPS said that the Lentegeur Police Station would be closed for 48 hours so that the facility could be decontaminated.

Those who were in contact with the infected officer were being screened and will be quarantined.

Meanwhile, the Philippi East and Cape Town Central police stations could be reopened on Tuesday after COVID-19 infections were also recorded there at the weekend.

Philippi East officers were relocated to a high school opposite the station, while members of Cape Town Central Police Station were working from the old Labour Department building behind the station.

Other stations that have also had confirmed cases, like Athlone and Bellville South, have now reopened.