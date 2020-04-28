2 ambulance crews attacked while on duty in CT amid lockdown
The Western Cape Health Department said since January, there have been 18 attacks on EMS officials.
CAPE TOWN - Two ambulance crews have been attacked while on duty in parts of Cape Town.
On Monday night, EMS officials were attacked in Mitchells Plain and were held at gunpoint. Over the weekend, an ambulance vehicle was stoned during a protest.
The Western Cape Department of Health said since January, there had been 18 attacks on EMS officials.
On Monday at around 8 pm, the ambulance vehicle was stoned and paramedics were approached by a suspect with a gun in Tafelsig.
And on Friday evening, on Baden Powell Road and Walter Sisulu Drive in Khayelitsha, an ambulance was stoned during a protest.
In both incidents, the EMS personnel managed to getaway.
Metro EMS spokesperson Deanna Bessick said over the long weekend, emergency services responded to more than 4,800 incidents in the Western Cape.
One-hundred-and-forty-seven incidents were in red zone areas and 55 transport-related incidents.
These red zone areas include Beacon Valley, Tafelsig, Hanover Park and Chicago in Paarl.
More in Local
-
SA landlords extended temporary rent reductions for retailers
-
Coronavirus: 4 tips for parents who are homeschooling
-
Kubayi-Ngubane’s nightmare is tourism sector post COVID-19 pandemic
-
City Power: About 25 people arrested for cable theft, vandalism during lockdown
-
32 COVID-19 cases confirmed at Western Cape correctional facilities
-
WC tertiary institutions implement e-learning to save academic year
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.