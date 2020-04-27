Zikalala urges eThekwini residents to remain in confinement even after Friday
Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing the easing of restrictions from later this week, Sihle Zikalala is concerned about the rising infection rate in the metro, which is the epicentre of KZN.
JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is appealing to eThekwini residents to remain in confinement as per level five coronavirus lockdown regulations even after Friday.
The province has the third highest number of infections and has so far recorded 29 deaths.
The premier said some areas within the province may have to stay under strict regulations.
“It looks like eThekwini will remain under stricter lockdown regulations compared to other districts, unless there is a drastic change in the coming days.”
He said some businesses, which may have been eligible for reopening under level 4 lockdown restrictions, may have to remain shut.
“A particular industry would have to close or remain closed because of the risk of escalating the infections.”
Zikalala said a final decision would be made after consultation with the provincial and national government.
Meanwhile, the Gauteng health department is intensifying its fight against coronavirus by widening it testing and screening programmes across the province.
On Monday, the campaign will be rolled out in Johannesburg’s epicentre, which covers areas such Alexandra, Malboro, Bryanston, Sandton and Modderfontein.
This come just days before the country begins to ease lockdown regulations, moving to level 4.
People with flu like symptoms, community members above 60 years old and those with comorbid chronic conditions will be tested.
Gauteng has 1,331 positive cases, eight deaths and 868 recoveries.
