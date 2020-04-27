View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Zikalala urges eThekwini residents to remain in confinement even after Friday

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing the easing of restrictions from later this week, Sihle Zikalala is concerned about the rising infection rate in the metro, which is the epicentre of KZN.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @Kzngov/Twitter
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala. Picture: @Kzngov/Twitter
57 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala is appealing to eThekwini residents to remain in confinement as per level five coronavirus lockdown regulations even after Friday.

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing the easing of restrictions from later this week, Zikalala is concerned about the rising infection rate in the metro, which is the epicentre of KZN.

The province has the third highest number of infections and has so far recorded 29 deaths.

The premier said some areas within the province may have to stay under strict regulations.

“It looks like eThekwini will remain under stricter lockdown regulations compared to other districts, unless there is a drastic change in the coming days.”

He said some businesses, which may have been eligible for reopening under level 4 lockdown restrictions, may have to remain shut.

“A particular industry would have to close or remain closed because of the risk of escalating the infections.”

Zikalala said a final decision would be made after consultation with the provincial and national government.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng health department is intensifying its fight against coronavirus by widening it testing and screening programmes across the province.

On Monday, the campaign will be rolled out in Johannesburg’s epicentre, which covers areas such Alexandra, Malboro, Bryanston, Sandton and Modderfontein.

This come just days before the country begins to ease lockdown regulations, moving to level 4.

People with flu like symptoms, community members above 60 years old and those with comorbid chronic conditions will be tested.

Gauteng has 1,331 positive cases, eight deaths and 868 recoveries.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA