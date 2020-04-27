WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa delivers lockdown Freedom Day message

The theme for the 2020 Freedom day is “Solidarity and triumph of the human spirit in challenging times”.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering a virtual Freedom Day message as South Africa is under lockdown.

The theme for the 2020 Freedom day is “Solidarity and triumph of the human spirit in challenging times”.

However, Freedom day 2020 as South Africans know it, is very much different than other years. The year 2020 shepherded in with the COVID-19 challenge, a worldwide pandemic; this has in a great part changed and transformed things differently than what it is known to be or differently to the norm.