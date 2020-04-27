Spread of corornavirus at community level relatively low

The community transmission phase is widely seen as the most dangerous - as the virus can spread quickly and silently, leading to a sudden spike.

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's coronavirus transmission rate is remaining fairly stable, according to data released by the Health Department to Parliament's health committee on Monday.

Government is trying to screen and test as many people as possible to determine the true extent of the outbreak.

The community transmission phase is widely seen as the most dangerous - as the virus can spread quickly and silently, leading to a sudden spike.

This is one of the key reasons for the mass screening and testing campaign.

It involves an army of healthcare workers actively seeking out potential patients and referring them for testing where necessary.

Health department Director-General Dr Anban Pillay told MPs public sector testing rates are rapidly and steadily increasing, as more and more people are screened and referred for testing.

"Even though we're increasing the number of tests, we are seeing a positivity rate that is hovering around the 3% range, which kind of suggests the community level of spread is still low relative to what it is in other environments."

The Western Cape's sudden increase in cases and deaths is cause for concern though - and Pillay told MPs they are hoping provincial authorities will be able to cast some light.