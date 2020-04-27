Spread of corornavirus at community level relatively low
The community transmission phase is widely seen as the most dangerous - as the virus can spread quickly and silently, leading to a sudden spike.
CAPE TOWN - South Africa's coronavirus transmission rate is remaining fairly stable, according to data released by the Health Department to Parliament's health committee on Monday.
Government is trying to screen and test as many people as possible to determine the true extent of the outbreak.
The community transmission phase is widely seen as the most dangerous - as the virus can spread quickly and silently, leading to a sudden spike.
This is one of the key reasons for the mass screening and testing campaign.
It involves an army of healthcare workers actively seeking out potential patients and referring them for testing where necessary.
Health department Director-General Dr Anban Pillay told MPs public sector testing rates are rapidly and steadily increasing, as more and more people are screened and referred for testing.
"Even though we're increasing the number of tests, we are seeing a positivity rate that is hovering around the 3% range, which kind of suggests the community level of spread is still low relative to what it is in other environments."
The Western Cape's sudden increase in cases and deaths is cause for concern though - and Pillay told MPs they are hoping provincial authorities will be able to cast some light.
More in Local
-
'It's easy to social distance in golf': Golf SA wants govt to reopen courses
-
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa delivers lockdown Freedom Day message
-
Stratcom: What it actually was and means
-
Political party leaders share their Freedom Day messages
-
COVID-19: Ramaphosa welcomes 217 Cuban medical personnel to SA
-
Only six of 16 coronavirus infections in NC are local transmission - dept
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.