Ramaphosa to deliver Freedom Day message via livestream

Traditional Freedom Day celebrations will not be taking place this year with South Africans in confinement to curb the spread of COVID-19.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his Freedom Day address via livestream on Monday.

Speaking on the Bongani Bingwa Show on Monday morning, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called on South Africans to reflect on what they can do to build a better country.

“There a number of positive things that have been ushered in by our freedom under this Constitution. But it also forces one to reflect on what it is that possibly could’ve been done differently, identify then and begin to think about we should be doing going forward.”

