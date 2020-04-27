View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Ramaphosa to deliver Freedom Day message via livestream

Traditional Freedom Day celebrations will not be taking place this year with South Africans in confinement to curb the spread of COVID-19.

FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
FILE: President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS.
24 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to deliver his Freedom Day address via livestream on Monday.

Traditional Freedom Day celebrations will not be taking place this year with South Africans in confinement to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Speaking on the Bongani Bingwa Show on Monday morning, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng called on South Africans to reflect on what they can do to build a better country.

“There a number of positive things that have been ushered in by our freedom under this Constitution. But it also forces one to reflect on what it is that possibly could’ve been done differently, identify then and begin to think about we should be doing going forward.”
_
_
LISTEN: What does freedom mean under lockdown?

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA