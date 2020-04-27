View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Ramaphosa: Privileged South Africans can no longer close eyes to plight of poor

In a virtual address Sunday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa reflected on the impact the pandemic has had on vulnerable South Africans, saying it’s time the country invests in a new society and economy.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his Freedom Day speech to address the high levels of inequality in the country. Picture: GCIS.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his Freedom Day speech to address the high levels of inequality in the country. Picture: GCIS.
10 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his Freedom Day speech to address the high levels of inequality in the country, which have been thrust in the spotlight by the COVID-19 national lockdown.

In a virtual address Sunday afternoon, Ramaphosa reflected on the impact the pandemic has had on vulnerable South Africans, saying it’s time the country invests in a new society and economy.

“Some people have been able to endure the coronavirus lockdown in a comfortable home with a fully stocked fridge, with private medical care and online learning for their children.

“For millions of others, this has been a month of misery for breadwinners not working, for families struggling to survive.”

He said the true lessons of this pandemic will not just be about the necessity good hygiene and social distancing, but also whether we have the ability to turn this crisis into an opportunity to invest in a new society, a new consciousness and a new economy.

The president added privileged South Africans can no longer afford to close their eyes to the plight of the poor and sleep peacefully at night and that it’s time to build a fair and just country.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA