Ramaphosa: Privileged South Africans can no longer close eyes to plight of poor
In a virtual address Sunday afternoon, President Cyril Ramaphosa reflected on the impact the pandemic has had on vulnerable South Africans, saying it’s time the country invests in a new society and economy.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has used his Freedom Day speech to address the high levels of inequality in the country, which have been thrust in the spotlight by the COVID-19 national lockdown.
In a virtual address Sunday afternoon, Ramaphosa reflected on the impact the pandemic has had on vulnerable South Africans, saying it’s time the country invests in a new society and economy.
“Some people have been able to endure the coronavirus lockdown in a comfortable home with a fully stocked fridge, with private medical care and online learning for their children.
“For millions of others, this has been a month of misery for breadwinners not working, for families struggling to survive.”
He said the true lessons of this pandemic will not just be about the necessity good hygiene and social distancing, but also whether we have the ability to turn this crisis into an opportunity to invest in a new society, a new consciousness and a new economy.
The president added privileged South Africans can no longer afford to close their eyes to the plight of the poor and sleep peacefully at night and that it’s time to build a fair and just country.
Timeline
-
’Our interdependence is key to our very survival as a people' - Ramaphosa's Freedom Day address
-
Nursing union says govt 'unpatriotic' for inviting Cuban doctors
-
Laugh a little: Ramaphosa takes mask fail in his stride with SA scarf
-
'It's easy to social distance in golf': Golf SA wants govt to reopen courses
More in Local
-
Nursing union says govt 'unpatriotic' for inviting Cuban doctors
-
Laugh a little: Ramaphosa takes mask fail in his stride with SA scarf
-
'It's easy to social distance in golf': Golf SA wants govt to reopen courses
-
WATCH LIVE: President Ramaphosa delivers lockdown Freedom Day message
-
Spread of corornavirus at community level relatively low
-
Stratcom: What it actually was and means
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.