Political party leaders share their Freedom Day messages
Julius Malema said there was a huge number of citizens who still didn’t have access to housing and clean water, making them vulnerable to contracting the virus.
JOHANNESBURG - Some political parties have shared their Freedom Day messages on Monday.
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said the COVID-19 outbreak had brought into sharp focus the economic, social and spatial inequalities that exist between black and white South Africans.
He said there was a huge number of citizens who still didn’t have access to housing and clean water, making them vulnerable to contracting the virus.
“Coronavirus has brought into sharp focus the landlessness of our people. They are crammed into informal settlements, townships and the majority of them don’t have small pieces of land to plant crops during this difficult period.”
CIC Julius Malema EFF Freedom Day Message https://t.co/jKxFh4pV9T— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 27, 2020
Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has used his Freedom Day message to urge South Africans to protect and respect each other’s human rights.
“As we celebrate this freedom under the spectre of the coronavirus in South Africa and under lockdown, it perhaps gives us more time toto pause and reflect on just how important our freedoms are.”
🎥| As we celebrate Freedom Day, here is a special message from our DA Leader @jsteenhuisen.— Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) April 27, 2020
Have a Happy Freedom Day and let’s keep expanding Freedom in South Africa!🇿🇦#FreedomDay #day32oflockdown pic.twitter.com/EnQMfyJ89X
Freedom day without freedom could drive the true meaning of the concept home @GroenewaldPJ #freedomday2020 pic.twitter.com/aIC0AM02cR— VRYHEIDSFRONT PLUS / FREEDOM FRONT PLUS (@VFPlus) April 27, 2020
