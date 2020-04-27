View all in Latest
Political party leaders share their Freedom Day messages

Julius Malema said there was a huge number of citizens who still didn’t have access to housing and clean water, making them vulnerable to contracting the virus.

FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
FILE: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
17 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Some political parties have shared their Freedom Day messages on Monday.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema said the COVID-19 outbreak had brought into sharp focus the economic, social and spatial inequalities that exist between black and white South Africans.

He said there was a huge number of citizens who still didn’t have access to housing and clean water, making them vulnerable to contracting the virus.

“Coronavirus has brought into sharp focus the landlessness of our people. They are crammed into informal settlements, townships and the majority of them don’t have small pieces of land to plant crops during this difficult period.”

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen has used his Freedom Day message to urge South Africans to protect and respect each other’s human rights.

“As we celebrate this freedom under the spectre of the coronavirus in South Africa and under lockdown, it perhaps gives us more time toto pause and reflect on just how important our freedoms are.”

More in Politics

