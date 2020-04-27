Over 200 Cuban health workers land in SA to help fight COVID-19

The group landed on a chartered SAA flight, Airbus A340 holding a Cuban flag, at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria just after midnight.

PRETORIA - A delegation of more than 200 health professionals from Cuba has arrived in South Africa to bolster support in the fight against COVID-19 in South Africa.

Over 200 Cuban health professionals with different sets of skills was welcomed by the SANDF and government officials along with the Cuban ambassador.

Earlier this month, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the Cuban health officials would be able to help South Africa contain community transmissions of the disease.

‘THANK YOU’

The South African government has thanked the Cuban doctors with Defense Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Ngakula saying the relationship between Cuba and South Africa would continue.

“You’re not the first brigade and you will not be the last one. Thank you, thank you.”

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosana Dlamini-Zuma thanked the doctors in the spirit of historic political figures.

“In the spirit of Fidel [Castro], OR [Tambo] and in the spirit of [Nelson] Mandela – we thank you very much.”

SUPPORT

Cuban ambassador to South Africa Rodolfo Benitez Verson has told doctors from his country they receive support from South Africans.

Verson also told his doctors about the support from government.

“I can assure you that we have the full support of the South Africans; there can be no more honourable nation than the one entrusted in you.’

The doctors will be staying in quarantine at a hotel in Pretoria for 14 days before starting their health work in the country.