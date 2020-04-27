Nursing union says govt 'unpatriotic' for inviting Cuban doctors

Denosa President Simon Hlungwani said governmnet should be hiring the thousands of doctors and nurses who remain without jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - Nursing union Denosa said government is unpatriotic for welcoming Cuban doctors into the country but ignoring its own healthcare professions who remain unemployed.

More than 200 Cuban doctors arrived in the country early on Sunday morning to bolster support in the fight against Covid-19.

The health workers include physicians, epidemiologists, biologists, as well as healthcare technology, engineering and biotechnology experts. They will help with door-to-door testing, deploying and repairing medical equipment and technical assistance.

Denosa President Simon Hlungwani said governmnet should be hiring the thousands of doctors and nurses who remain without jobs.