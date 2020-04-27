Most coronavirus infections in NC contracted outside the province - dept
Nearly 400,000 Northern Cape residents have so far been screened for the novel coronavirus.
The Northern Cape Department of Health on Sunday said most of its COVID-19 infections in the province originated from outside the region.
Officials say 16 coronavirus cases have been registered in the province with six recoveries.
Eleven people in the Frances Baard District have tested positive for COVID-19.
Six cases in the region stem from local transmission.
Health officials say a couple tested positive after travelling to the Free State.
Two people, who participated in a golf tournament with residents from the Western Cape and Free State, are also among those that contracted the coronavirus.
One person in the ZF Mgcawu District has been infected after traveling to the United Kingdom.
A total of 886 beds are available for the province’s quarantine sites.
Officials say this number would be increased to 1,360.
