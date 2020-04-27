Laugh a little: Ramaphosa takes mask fail in his stride with SA scarf

At the end of Monday's address, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed his South African scarf over his mouth.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa used the end of his virtual Freedom Day address as a light moment to laugh a little and make up for the mask 'incident' from last week's address on the lockdown.

Ramaphosa delivered the address, which was broadcast live online, on radio and on television on Monday afternoon.

Last week, the nation was left in stitches when an unruly mask wouldn't smoothly slide over the president's face after his address. This even birthed a mask challenge on social media.

