'It's easy to social distance in golf': Golf SA wants govt to reopen courses
Golf RSA CEO Grant Hepburn said while they realise government's priority is the health and safety of citizens, golf is a non-contact sport and is played in wide-open spaces.
CAPE TOWN - Golf's governing body has appealed to government to reopen courses amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Like many sports and activities, golf has come to a halt over the past few weeks.
Golf RSA has now submitted a proposal on behalf of the sport to Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.
"It's easy to social distance in golf, and based on that, our presentation speaks to those factors, but obviously taking into account the economic impact of golf on the economy, its very big and very positive impact."
He added the proposal is in line with government's five levels of lockdown and considers measures that can be implemented at golf courses and facilities.
These include temperature testing, disinfecting workspaces and limiting the number of people playing per hole.
We are also aware of trying to help caddy's and casual workers get back to work, what we proposing is they help us monitor the social distancing aspects."
Hepburn said they are now awaiting feedback on the way forward.
