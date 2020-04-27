View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

'It's easy to social distance in golf': Golf SA wants govt to reopen courses

Golf RSA CEO Grant Hepburn said while they realise government's priority is the health and safety of citizens, golf is a non-contact sport and is played in wide-open spaces.

FILE: Behind the scenes of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Behind the scenes of the Nedbank Golf Challenge. Picture: EWN.
27 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Golf's governing body has appealed to government to reopen courses amid the coronavirus lockdown.
Like many sports and activities, golf has come to a halt over the past few weeks.

Golf RSA has now submitted a proposal on behalf of the sport to Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Golf RSA CEO Grant Hepburn said while they realise government's priority is the health and safety of citizens, golf is a non-contact sport and is played in wide-open spaces.

"It's easy to social distance in golf, and based on that, our presentation speaks to those factors, but obviously taking into account the economic impact of golf on the economy, its very big and very positive impact."

He added the proposal is in line with government's five levels of lockdown and considers measures that can be implemented at golf courses and facilities.

These include temperature testing, disinfecting workspaces and limiting the number of people playing per hole.
We are also aware of trying to help caddy's and casual workers get back to work, what we proposing is they help us monitor the social distancing aspects."

Hepburn said they are now awaiting feedback on the way forward.

Timeline

More in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA