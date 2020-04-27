View all in Latest
View all in Local
View all in Coronavirus
View all in Politics
View all in Opinion
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 14°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 15°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
Go

Dept of Tourism receives over 9,000 applications for relief fund

Applications for the fund, which awards businesses a grant capped at R50,000, closes on 31 May.

Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
Minister of Tourism Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane at an inter-ministerial briefing on 24 March 2020 detailing how government will respond ahead of and during the 21-day lockdown announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Tourism on Sunday said the processing of applications for the sector's relief fund had been overwhelming.

Government is offering business owners in the tourism industry relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department said it had received more than 9,000 complete and incomplete applications from businesses including tour guides, restaurants, travel agencies and B&Bs.

Applications for the fund, which awards businesses a grant capped at R50,000, closes on 31 May.

For businesses to qualify for funding, they should be BEE compliant and have a tax clearance certificate.

But the granting of funds has been put on ice as AfriForum and trade union Solidarity take the department to court for allegedly having discriminatory criteria for the awarding of the fund.

The matter is expected to be heard in court on Tuesday.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA