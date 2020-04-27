Dept of Tourism receives over 9,000 applications for relief fund
Applications for the fund, which awards businesses a grant capped at R50,000, closes on 31 May.
JOHANNESBURG – The Department of Tourism on Sunday said the processing of applications for the sector's relief fund had been overwhelming.
Government is offering business owners in the tourism industry relief during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The department said it had received more than 9,000 complete and incomplete applications from businesses including tour guides, restaurants, travel agencies and B&Bs.
Applications for the fund, which awards businesses a grant capped at R50,000, closes on 31 May.
For businesses to qualify for funding, they should be BEE compliant and have a tax clearance certificate.
But the granting of funds has been put on ice as AfriForum and trade union Solidarity take the department to court for allegedly having discriminatory criteria for the awarding of the fund.
The matter is expected to be heard in court on Tuesday.
More in Business
-
Shoprite and Pick n Pay to open spaza shops in townships
-
Gordhan: SAA employees not obliged to sign retrenchment agreement until 1 May
-
SA Reserve Bank to invest additional R300 bln to save SA economy -Mboweni
-
Moody's sees S.Africa GDP shrinking 6.5%
-
Numsa, SACCA ready for court to defend jobs at SAA
-
Mogajane: IMF loan would come with 1% interest
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.